Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is a boost from Tassal Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

