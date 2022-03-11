Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $69,640,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
