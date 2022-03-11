TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 21,506,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,253,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $71.35.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

