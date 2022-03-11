Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 27,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,485. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

