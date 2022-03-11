Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 27,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,485. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
