Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Position Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.94% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $357.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.39. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

