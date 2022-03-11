Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 953,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,971. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

