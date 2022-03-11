Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

SNDX stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

