Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SNCR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
