Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SNCR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

