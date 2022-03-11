Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,762. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

