Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Up 11.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 7,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 688,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93.

