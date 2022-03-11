Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter.

SMMD remained flat at $$60.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 94,379 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

