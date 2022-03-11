Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 801 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $132.46 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

