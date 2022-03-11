Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.71 Million Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.15% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 174.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 133,448 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after buying an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after buying an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of FINX opened at $29.38 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.