Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of ADI opened at $150.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

