Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,822 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.09 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

