Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,292 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59,021 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB opened at $71.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

