Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $50.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

