Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

NOCT opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.