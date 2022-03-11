Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 549 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

