StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 297,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,473,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

STNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.