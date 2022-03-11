StockNews.com Upgrades Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to “Buy”

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

