StockNews.com Upgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to “Buy”

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

