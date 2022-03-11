StockNews.com Upgrades Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Hold

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HTA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

