StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,962. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
