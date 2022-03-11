Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,367 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,339% compared to the average volume of 466 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.45 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

