Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.72.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

