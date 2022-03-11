Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

