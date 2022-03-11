Stifel Nicolaus Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $17.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.
TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. 19,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,650. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $60.00.
In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
