Steven C. Voorhees Purchases 10,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

