Steven C. Voorhees Purchases 10,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.
