Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.17 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €15.35 ($16.68). The company had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

