Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.
Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.17 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €15.35 ($16.68). The company had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72).
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
