Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -180.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stericycle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.