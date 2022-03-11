Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 16.1%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) were down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 120,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 50,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$100.01 million and a PE ratio of 40.28.

Steppe Gold Company Profile (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

