Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 16.1%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) were down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 120,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 50,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$100.01 million and a PE ratio of 40.28.
Steppe Gold Company Profile (TSE:STGO)
