Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to report $16.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,261. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $270.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $3,602,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

