State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 92.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,413 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

