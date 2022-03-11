State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.54 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of SM Energy worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.56 and a beta of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

