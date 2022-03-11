State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 143,983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,644,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 1,103,174 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.