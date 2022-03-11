State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 117,016 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

HR stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

