Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.16 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 181.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 306,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.