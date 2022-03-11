Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.16 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 181.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 306,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

