Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.74%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 418,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 414,345 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,694,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

