Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

NYSE STN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 3,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stantec by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Stantec by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

