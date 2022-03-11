Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

SCBFY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 91,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

