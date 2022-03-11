Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

SCBFY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 91,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.03.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

