Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagecoach Group has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

