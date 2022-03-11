S&T (ETR:SANT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.22

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.22 ($12.20) and last traded at €12.14 ($13.20), with a volume of 576599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.46 ($12.46).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANT shares. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on S&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on S&T in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $784.56 million and a PE ratio of 14.38.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

