SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.79

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $20.84. SSE shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 130,332 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

