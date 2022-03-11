Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQSP. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Squarespace by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

