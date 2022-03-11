Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $29.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.