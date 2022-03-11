Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $25.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

