Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Squarespace stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

