Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Cumulus Media worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 33.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.91. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

