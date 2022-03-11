Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 199.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.